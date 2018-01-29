MPR to add two vehicles for firefighters

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 16 View / January 29, 2018

By David Tuma, Publisher

Funding for two fire fighting vehicles were approved by the Morgan’s Point City Council. MPR’s fire and police vehicles are vital for emergency services in the West Temple-MPR area. An off road water tanker/brush truck in the amount of $51,568 and a mobile water tanker with a cost of $154,767 will be purchased.

The council approved the sale of surplus items not being used by the city. These sales are conducted on an annual basis. There is a Youth Advisory Council for the community. They are active in a variety of projects. They were approved to host a Movies in the Park similar to what other communities host across the country.

MPR’s Fire Department responded to 35 calls in December. The majority of calls were for medical service with two lake rescues and 11 fire calls. Lack of rain has increased the risk of brush fires along with low humidity.

Code Enforcement cleared 207 complaints during the year. The pump station for the water towers has been installed. The west end water main extension has been completed.

Althea Wall, City Secretary for MPR, was named Clerk of The Year for the Texas Municipal Clerks Central Texas Chapter.

The MPR Police Department responded to 1469 requests for service. There was one home and one vehicle broken into during December. The utilities department tested the new line and fire hydrants leading to Camp Kachina.

