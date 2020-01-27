MPR Auxiliary to host eighth annual Valentine Fireman’s Ball

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / January 27, 2020

The Auxiliary of the Morgan’s Point Resort (MPR) is hosting its eighth annual benefit, the Valentine Fireman’s Ball, on Friday, Feb. 14 at the Hilton Garden Inn Temple. The social will begin at 6 p.m., and the dance will start at 7 p.m.

Guests enjoy a pan-roasted chicken breast dinner (an alternate meal will be available for attendees with special dietary restrictions) and dance the night away with their loved ones to the live sounds of the Billy Holt Band. Tickets bought before Friday, Jan. 31 are $35 per person, $40 per person after that date and $50 per person at the door.

One lucky lady and one lucky man (who also serve as volunteer firefighters) will be crowned as Queen and King of Hearts. A silent and live auction will take place during the event. However, that is not all; everyone in attendance will receive a commemorative gift from the ball and the opportunity to win a door prize and/or grand prize at the end of the night.

“Our residents feel proud to show support for the MPR volunteer fire department through various fundraisers throughout the year but especially the Valentine’s event,” Auxiliary spokesperson Lynn Milam said. “The residents of MPR feel comforted knowing that our volunteer firefighters have evolved so that they provide a wide variety of services, that include not only fire suppression, but emergency medical services, hazardous materials response and mitigation, special rescue situations and emergency management.”

For those unable to attend, Karen Stagner, MPR Auxiliary President said there are multiple opportunities to give back to the volunteer firefighters, such as buying them a meal, sponsoring a firefighter or by contributing a product or service to the live or silent auction. For more information on how to give back to the Auxiliary of the MPR Fire Department, visit their website at http://www.morganspointresorttx.com/.

