MPR city council narrows search for new city manager

By DAVID TUMA

The Belton Journal

The Morgan’s Point Resort City Council is closer to choosing a new City Manager.

At the Tuesday night meeting, the council selected a date of April 15th to make its final selection of who will be the new MPR City Manager.

As of Tuesday, there were 26 applicants for the position. By April 3rd, the process should be down to three or four candidates.

Rudder Lane’s street name was changed to Bridge Lane.

Lou Guillard was appointed to the Library Board.

Aqua Blue Pools’ bid of $41,746 was selected to reline the pool at the event center.

City offices will be closed on April 8th for the total solar eclipse. City emergency response departments have bolstered their staffing levels for this event.

A city comprehensive development plan should be ready by as early as May. A road study contract has been signed by the city.

The financial audit for 2021 should be ready for council approval in April. Amending personnel policies was tabled for a later date.

The Master Plan which was previously approved by the council was presented in its entirety to the council and community. The city staff has been unable to work up a new water contract with the City of Temple, dealing with the TCEQ ruling that Morgan’s Point Resort is below level requirements on water.

Over 60 books were added to the Mary Ruth Briggs Library in February. The March Elder Explorers will meet on March 28th at 9 a.m. at the event center. The program is Anyone Can Draw by Barbara Wilson of the Wilson Art School of Art.

The Recreation Committee is working on updating the Parks Master Plan. They are working with the interim City Manager and emergency personnel on the upcoming eclipse in April.

Cold asphalt repairs are ongoing by the Maintenance Department. A total of 106 bags of 50 pounds of cold asphalt were used.

The MPR Fire Department responded to 63 calls for service in February. The Ladies Auxiliary MPR VFD will host a Cops and Robbers 5k run/walk at Oakmont Park on April 13th.

The MPR Police Department responded to 975 calls for service in February. There was one burglary of a home reported.