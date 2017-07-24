MPR to improve drainage issues in the Bay Court Street area

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 9 View / July 24, 2017

By David Tuma, Publisher

The Morgan’s Point Resort City Council purchased a lot for drainage need for improvements on Bay Court Street. In order to remove storm water from the area, a lot owned by Lum Joe was purchased in the mount of $4,100. The project for street improvements in this area went out to bid July 12.

Cathy Morgan was approved to library board, replacing Gail Holmes, who is moving from the area. Ken Hobbs and Sarah Pressler were reappointed to the Zoning Commission. The term they will serve is two years.

State Representative Hugh Shine spoke to the council at the meeting. Shine has been very active in his first year getting out in the community.

The Garrett and Mic Hill Community Center rehabilitation is well underway. Plumbing and electrical has been completed. AC work has begun. Windows and doors have been installed. Concrete work will be done next week. There is an area between the bathrooms and Community Center that need concrete work.

Rancho Del Lago subdivision will have a final inspection next week. Camp Kachina subdivision work will begin in August. Sobrante Ridge subdivision will have a final inspection next week. The MPR Fire boat is completed.

Street chip-seal for Cottonwood and Great West Loops will begin next week. These improvements are part of the council’s street improvement plan that is budgeted.

The audit for the 2015-16 year should be ready by the council meeting in August.

Code enforcement has contacted 207 of the 365 complaints they have received. Of those complaints, 104 dealt with animals.

The MPR Police Department received 2,194 calls for service. One involved a bobcat in a garage. Several calls involving cliff jumping near Oakmont. Jay Montgomery became the new Code Enforcement Officer.

Child found in a pool not breathing and was saved by officers. Officer arrived in just over one minute to perform CPR.

There were five arrests made in June. The majority of these were made during traffic stops. The Utilities Department repaired a major lead to the Greatwest Loop area. New water service was installed in multiple streets in the Rancho Del Lago subdivision.

