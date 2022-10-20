MPR seeks ideas through Comprehensive Plan Community Events

Special to the Journal

Bring your best ideas to the City of Morgan’s Point Resort 2022 Comprehensive Plan Community Events. A Drop-In Open House will be held on Thursday, October 27 at the Garrett & Mic Hill Event Center, 60 Morgan’s Point Boulevard between 4:30 – 7:30 PM.

A Community Workshop is also planned for Saturday, October 29th at the Fellowship Baptist Church, Fellowship Hall, 9:30 AM – Noon, 2025 Morgan’s Point Road.

“It is important that Morgan’s Point Resort residents, business leaders, youth, and community stakeholders engage in this process and help us plan the future of our City. This is an opportunity for everyone to shape the future of our community,” said Dennis Green, Morgan’s Point Resort Mayor. “With the involvement of our entire community, the Comprehensive Plan that is developed will reflect our shared vision and direct us toward a great future in the community we call home.”

The Comprehensive Plan, authorized by the Texas Local Government Code, Chapter 213, reflects local community values and balances the interrelationships of economic, environmental, and social quality of life. The elements of the plan include land use, transportation, community facilities, housing, economic development, parks, recreation, and open space, utilities and stormwater, and sustainability.

“The Planning and Zoning Commission members look forward to seeing the feedback from our residents and community partners,” stated Becky Cooley, Commission Chair. “The comments received regarding priorities and preferences of future development, community values, and needs will be incorporated into the Comprehensive Plan.”

Residents will have other means to actively participate in developing the Comprehensive Plan through a survey, community meetings, and public hearings that will occur through early 2023. For additional information on the Comprehensive Plan Community Events and to RSVP for the workshop, go to https://www.morganspointresorttx.com/.