New fitness center now open in west Temple

By DAVID TUMA

The Belton Journal

Tom Brautigan recently opened Point Fitness in west Temple along Morgan’s Point Road near Adams Avenue.

“At age 12, I suffered a major accident that landed me in the hospital for 30 days and another 60 days in a cast from my chest to my ankle. My physical conditioning after recovery was a disaster. As fate would have it, I pulled out my older brother’s weight set, and 40 years later I’m still at it. Fitness consumed me to the point that I received my bachelor’s degree in Exercise Science and a minor in business. I carried my passion everywhere I went. I retired from the military in 2015 and my health and conditioning were a major part of my success. I have witnessed fitness. and fitness facilities all over the world, both military and civilian,” said Brautigan.

The facility is custom-made to Brautigan’s design. The total square footage of the facility is 5,600. There is a turfed area, free weights, machine weights, weighted balls, dumbbells, medicine balls, and battle ropes.

Point Fitness is open 24 hours a day. Staff are on hand Monday-Wednesday, 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.; and Thursday-Friday 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

There are classes available for a variety of exercises and they even have a nutritionist.

“This facility is aimed toward the people of West Temple. You open a gym for the people who live in the area. It has been a journey. We have been blessed. Listening to different business owners has been a big help. We are on a path to success. The people of this area are wonderful. I am excited about this area of Bell County. Building this has been a leap of faith,” said Brautigan.

They have programs for seniors and use a personalized approach to fitness.

Natalia Planz is the day-to-day General Manager, and with everyone who walks through the door, Natalia knows their name.

“We care about your fitness. Where do you want to be in 90 days? I wanted to give people a ‘wow factor’ facility. Cleanliness is paramount. Yes, it is more expensive. I promise you will get your money’s worth.”

You can visit them online at www.pointfitness.fit or at 110 Morgan’s Point Rd.