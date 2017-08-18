New sidewalk protects pedestrians on I-35 frontage road

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 5 View / August 18, 2017

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Over 100 children live in the few blocks of dead-end streets and mobile homes near the Expo Center on I-35’s frontage road, and until this week, they had no place to safely walk along the road to get to their homes from the bus stop. Thanks to the pleadings of parents and the local Parent Teacher Organization, those kids now have a sidewalk to take them home safely, away from the busy road.

This project may seem small and insignificant, but it has had a very large impact on the community. Last year, 13-year-old Richard Snyder was riding his bike along the frontage road and was killed in a hit-and-run accident. This, according to Public Information Officer Paul Romer, was one of the main reasons the government increased road safety in the area.

“That was the catalyst,” Romer said. “We had become aware of the situation, then Richard was killed and his parents came down and requested a sidewalk be placed out there. One of their concerns was to protect the other children. It’s a smaller project, but it has some significance for the local family and also for children who ride the school bus in the area.”

The sidewalk only stretches a few blocks, but the city is hoping that TxDOT will complete the full project soon. The city made a commitment to complete the three-block stretch of concrete by the beginning of the 2017-18 school year, per the request of the school board and PTO.

Former PTO President and current Vice President Christy Reese stated that the new focus on safety in the area is necessary and that the city and school district have taken the right steps.

“I am very pleased with the progress with which the sidewalks have been put in,” Reese said. “BISD took extreme measures to help and assist with the information that we had to provide to students that live in that area and took measures to change where the kids were picked up.”

Before these changes were implemented, school buses would pull over on the frontage road for students to exit the bus into the tall grass. Discovering conditions like these is what made Reese want to make changes to the school system.

“When I heard about the accident, I was heartbroken for the family and anyone that knew Richard,” Reese said. “That is when I knew I wanted to do something to help our community.”

Related