New Tech Tennis returns to courts for action

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

The wait is over for the Dragons and Lady Dragons.

After months away from competitive action, New Tech’s players return to the courts today, opening their regular-season schedule against Gatesville.

The team’s initial competition comes before the first day of school, and while it makes for a hectic start, head coach Jordan Wedemeyer believes it is necessary.

“One of the reasons we get started so early is so they can get used to one of their biggest opponents – the heat,” he said. “They have to get adjusted to the weather and how hot it can be. So, with last year still in their mind, they’ve already been preparing themselves.

“They know what the weather is like, and they’ve been preparing themselves for their opponents, and they know they can keep up with them. Now, if they keep improving, they will be able to beat some of the opponents they lost to last year.”

Last fall, the Dragons and Lady Dragons were unable to win a district match, but along with experience, they have gained another advantage that should be extremely beneficial.

For the first time since opening its tennis program, New Tech will have a senior class.

Two years ago, only freshmen and sophomores took part, and last year, juniors were initiated into the team.

Now, the Dragons and Lady Dragons have seniors, and Wedemeyer feels the additions are invaluable.

“We finally have a full team,” he said. “It gives me more options, it gives us more depth as a team, and it just allows some of the younger players to experience some stronger opponents. Now that some of these kids are seniors, they’ve been in our program for three years, and they can pass down knowledge as true upperclassmen.

“That is just great for us.”

Approximately 45 kids tried out for the team this year, which is about 10 more than a season ago. While only a percentage can be placed on the varsity roster, the remainder will gain valuable experience as junior varsity players.

Among those most certain to deliver the court, according to Wedemeyer, are Chinonso Ogwudu and Leland Moore for the boys along with Lady Dragons standouts Tran Le and Isabelle Allen.

Undoubtedly, obstacles will occur along the atitle contender, but Wedemeyer is embracing the challenge.

“You spend the summer thinking about how the previous year went,” he said, “and while it is a great break, I’m always ready to start getting the kids ready to compete again. So, knowing the season is about to start is exciting, because I know I’m about to see the kids go and give it their best.

“The main thing is I want to see everyone have a great time doing it.”