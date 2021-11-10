More than 4,000 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 15 – 22, offering a curbside option. Operation Christmas Child has been collecting and delivering shoebox gifts—filled with school supplies, hygiene items and fun toys—to children worldwide since 1993. Individuals, families, and groups still have time to transform empty shoeboxes into fun gifts. The project partners with local churches across the globe to deliver these tangible expressions of God’s love to children in need. Boxes may be dropped off in Belton at Lakeview Baptist Church, located at 7717 E. Highway 317, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday starting Monday, Nov. 15, on Sunday Nov. 21 from 12:30-3:30 p.m., and on Monday, Nov. 22 from 10 a.m. until noon.