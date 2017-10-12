Polka Sunday at First Presbyterian Church

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 10 View / October 12, 2017

The First Presbyterian Church of Belton is proclaiming the word of Godthrough music with their fourth annual Polka Sunday Service on October 15, at 10:55 a.m., featuring the Middletones Duet.

Mike Middleton is the Accordionist, and Clayton Capps plays the Tuba. All music will be arranged in Polka or Waltz tempos. Old favorites will include “What a Friend We Have in Jesus,” “In the Garden,” “Go Tell It on the Mountain.”

Special Music will include “When the Role is Called Up Yonder,” featuring Clayton Capps on Tuba, and “The Jesus Loves Me Medley” performed by Mike Middleton on the Accordion.

Mike, a Scott and White physician, is an awarding winning accordionist who has been featured in numerous symphonies and musical venues throughout the Central Texas area. Clayton, a graduate of UMHB, is a constant in symphonies and musical performances as well. Both men play in Polka bands and love playing for churches and charitable events. Come and join us as we proclaim the word of God through the joy of music on Oct. 15 at 10:55 AM. First Presbyterian is located on 2500 Church Street, Belton. The phone number is 254-939- 2115. A German/Czech style lunch will follow the service in the Fellowship Hall of the church.

