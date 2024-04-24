Project Apple Tree School Supplies registration going on through May 17

Special to the Journal

Helping Hands Ministry is currently registering students enrolled in the Belton, Academy and Holland school districts for school supplies as part of Project Apple Tree.

Project Apple Tree is a ministry of Helping Hands devoted to partnering with local families to prepare students for success in school and beyond.

Families with students enrolled in Belton, Academy and Holland school districts have the opportunity to provide brand new school supplies for their child for $5 per child up to $20 for a household. Families dealing with financial hardship can contact the care ministry team for more information.

The registration for school supplies will be from April 10th and will close on May 17th. Registration can be done online at helpinghandsbelton.org/project-apple-tree. School supplies will be given to students the first week of school in August.

Registration will reopen for shoes and backpacks from June 3- July 19th for families with students enrolled in Belton, Academy and Holland school district for their child for $5 per child up to $20 for a household.

Helping Hands is currently taking donations of new shoes for the students. If anyone would like to participate by hosting a shoe drive or donating to Project Apple Tree please contact Alicia Jallah at Alicia@helpinghandsbelton.org or visit https://www.helpinghandsbelton.org/project-apple-tree.

Monetary or in-kind donations can be dropped off at 2210 Holland Rd in Belton, online at helpinghandsbelton.org or mailed to PO Box 1923 Belton, Tx 76513.