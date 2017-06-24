Public Safety tops 2017 General Fund

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 3 View / June 24, 2017

By Haley Watson, Correspondent

At the City Council meeting on June 13, Brandon Bozon, Director of Finance, updated the Council and citizens present on the Budget process and preparation of the 2018 Fiscal Year Budget.

To begin the presentation, Bozon reviewed the budget calendar and verified everything was on track. In the months of June, July and August, the calendar showed there would be Council input on policy directives, multiple budget presentations provided to the Council, a Strategic Plan review as given on June 13 and a proposed budget filing.

For each budget breakdown, Bozon provided a “Tower of Discretion,” a color-coded chart of finances from the 2017 Fiscal Year.

For the 2017 Fiscal Year General Fund and Debt Service Fund, public safety accounted for 64 percent of funds, quality of life accounted for 15 percent of funds, public works accounted for 11 percent of funds and admin accounted for 10 percent of the 16-million dollars in funds.

For the 2018 fiscal year in general funds and debt services, there is anticipation of a 10 percent increase in health insurance rates. In general funds, there is also a preliminary estimate of a total revenue growth at approximately four percent for the 2018 fiscal year. Fund balances are anticipated to come in approximately $12-thousand stronger than budget for debt services and $145-thousand stronger than budget for general funds.

For the 2017 Fiscal Year Water and Sewer Fund, operations accounted for 79 percent of funds while admin accounted for 21 percent of the eight-million dollars in funds.

The plan in 2015 was to have a budget of $25,900,000 in the total anticipated project budget for the water and sewer fund for the years of 2015 through 2019. However, due to new project estimations, the anticipated project budget has raised to $11,670,000 through the 2019 fiscal year.

For the 2017 Fiscal Year Drainage Fund, personnel and debt service accounted for 62 percent of funds while capital projects, supplies, outside services and maintenance accounted for the other 38 percent of just over 350-thousand dollars in funds.

The Under the Drainage Fund is the responsibility of the street sweeper. The topic of the street sweeper will be discussed in future meetings for it is nearing the end of its life and will cost approximately $250-thousand to replace.

Also to be discussed in future meetings is the topic of future projects including Red Rock Pond Improvements, Liberty Hill Drainage Improvements, Mitchell Branch Drainage Study and Improvements downstream of Connell and Drainage Improvements to Blair and 4th Ave.

The final topic to be discussed in future meetings is the request to potentially increase the residential drainage fee from three dollars per month to five dollars per month, similar to the increases in the fees in all of Belton’s neighboring communities.

