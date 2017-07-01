Racers dash to the finish line for local charity

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 7 View / July 1, 2017

By Julia Jones, Correspondent

Mud pits, ice baths and more greeted the participants of an obstacle course race held on Saturday, June 17.

ASCO’s sixth annual Spartacus Dash obstacle course race was held in Confederate Park and started at 9 a.m. All of the proceeds from the $50 race entry fees along, with a dollar for dollar match by ASCO, were donated to the Ronald McDonald House. Spencer Ridgway, the organizer and founder of the event, explained how the idea of the race has expanded to what it is today.

“About six years ago, we decided we were going to have a race and we had no idea what we were doing,” Ridgway said. “The first race we had 13 people…This year, we have 320 registered.”

The obstacles change every year to keep the race new and interesting for frequent participants. This year’s course featured challenges, such as climbing cargo nets, crawling through mud, and swimming in Nolan Creek. Ronald McDonald House Executive Director Susan Bolton commented on the spirit of the participants.

“It’s exciting to see so many different people from all ages and all walks of life come out to support something like this,” Bolton said. “I’ve never seen so much organization and so many people come out to support something.”

The three-mile course was set up by a team of about 20 volunteers who began planning in February. Their goal is to maximize the amount of money that goes to their chosen charity, and this year’s goal is to have raised $10,000. Susan Bolton stated the importance of the money that the Ronald McDonald House will receive from the race.

“We are a not for profit organization and we do fundraisers, but we have to do a whole lot to support the $500,000 it costs to run our house,” Bolton said.

Winners of the race received a commemorative ax or sword printed with both the Spartacus Dash and Ronald McDonald House logos. Lance Gay, a winner of three Spartacus Dash races including this year’s, shared his inspiration for competing in the race.

“Working in a hospital, I see what they do and it’s a great cause,” Gay said. “We’ve had some friends that have been able to benefit from that house so anytime I can support, especially a local charity, I’m going to do it.”

People from Dallas, San Antonio and all over Texas travel to Belton to participate in the race.

