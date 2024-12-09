Rainbow trout fishing at Nolan Creek set for Dec. 11 and 27

Special to the Journal

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will stock Nolan Creek in Downtown Belton December 11th and 27th at 2 p.m. They will deposit the rainbow trout at The Landing at Creekside Park. Fishing is free and basic bait will be provided while supplies last. Kinds up to 12 years old can enter a chance to win prizes in the “Longest Rainbow Trout” contest.

No fishing license is needed during the event from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

It doesn’t take a lot of sophisticated fishing equipment to reel in a rainbow trout. They can be caught using simple, light tackle or hand-tied flies on a fly rod. However, anglers should keep an array of baits and lures nearby as well as ice to keep trout fresh. Rainbow trout are also an attractive, tasty fish and anglers can easily find recipes online.

“TPWD stocks catchable-sized fish during winter months to create unique winter angling opportunities throughout Texas,” said Carl Kittel, TPWD rainbow trout program director. “Rainbow trout love cold water and can be caught on a variety of baits and lures (worms, commercially available pastes, corn, spinners, spoons, flies and more), and are great to take home and eat. Our winter rainbow trout program has been a favorite of anglers for over forty years.”

TPWD plans to stock 342,373 rainbow trout in Texas from Nov.26 —March 9. Because rainbow trout are unable to survive in most areas of Texas after winter due to the warm water temperatures, anglers are encouraged to keep up to their daily bag limit of five trout.

Fishing for rainbow trout on Texas rivers and streams is popular among anglers. In addition to stocking the Guadalupe River downstream of Canyon Lake, TPWD also stocks rainbow trout in the Brazos River downstream of Possum Kingdom Lake, portions of the Frio and South Llano rivers, and in the Clear Fork of the Trinity River.

The dates and locations are subject to change due to inclement weather or other unforeseen circumstances. Be sure to check the 2024-25 Trout Stocking Schedule online before going fishing to confirm the stocking date, check fishing regulations and to find other winter trout stocking program angling tips.