July 15, 1955 — April 2, 2024

Raul Navarrette Garcia, 68, known fondly as Qui Qui, passed away on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in Temple, Texas. He was born on July 15, 1955, in Rosebud, Texas to Mr. Henry H. Garcia and Angelina N. Garcia. Raul led a remarkable life filled with diverse experiences and accomplishments.

Raul enlisted in the Marine Corps and served his country with honor. After his military retirement, he delved into restaurant management. His dedication and work ethic shone through as he successfully managed various establishments.

Education was important to Raul. He graduated from Temple High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Business and Paralegal studies from the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

A man of faith, Raul’s spiritual journey took him from being raised Catholic at Our Lady Guadalupe Catholic Church to rediscovering his faith and being baptized at Temple Christian Evangelist. He embraced his beliefs wholeheartedly, even starting his own ministry where he would share his message with those around him.

Raul was a kind and generous soul who had a captivating smile that could light up any room. His positivity and friendly nature endeared him to all who crossed his path. He cherished relationships and valued the connections he made throughout his life.

In his leisure time, Raul enjoyed traveling, painting, playing solitaire, reading comic books and fictional novels, and watching western shows. His creativity knew no bounds, as evidenced by the mural he created inside Temple Christian Evangelist Church—a testament to his artistic talent.

Raul’s proudest accomplishment was undoubtedly the mural he contributed to the church. His faith played a central role in his life, and this artwork stands as a lasting legacy to his devotion.

He leaves behind a rich tapestry of memories for those who were fortunate enough to know him. Raul is survived by five brothers: Henry & Oncha Garcia Jr., Robert & Amanda Garcia, David Garcia, Daniel Garcia, Roger Garcia; two sisters: Yolanda & Johnny Lopez, Diana & Johnny Lopez III. He is preceded in death by his brothers Louis N. Garcia, Rosendo N. Garcia; and sister Sylvia Garcia.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial donation to the VFW Post #1820 Disaster Fund to help other Veterans In need. 3302 Airport rd Temple, Tx 76504

The family has elected for cremation and to be returned with inurnment to the family.

Arrangements are under the direction of Sabrina Young at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center.