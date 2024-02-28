The 7th Annual CASA 5K Race is set for Saturday, March 2nd. This event is one of our top fundraisers each year and allows us to continue serving abused and neglected children in Bell and Coryell Counties. This is a family event and all ages are welcome.

Race proceeds will support CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties operations and our mission to recruit, train, and support CASA Volunteers. Funding directly impacts the number of children we can serve. With more than 1,500 children in the foster care system in Bell and Coryell Counties, the need for CASA support is greater than ever.

Registration for runners is now open at https://runsignup.com/Race/TX/Temple/CASA–StPatricksDay5KFamily–FunRun.

We invite you to be a race sponsor in 2024. Your help will enable us to “Be the Change in a Child’s Life.” Advocating for children in foster care drives our volunteers and compels us to seek funding that allows our CASA Volunteers to serve these children.

To become a sponsor or for additional information please contact Fiona Williams at fiona.williams@casabellcoryell.org or call 254-774-1881 if you would like to become a sponsor.