Reining in cancer: A benefit for Lauren

July 23, 2017

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

Pink was the theme at Liberty Farm Meadow in Belton on June 30 in support of Lauren Hilliard who is currently battling breast cancer. Hilliard was diagnosed back in February and is currently undergoing treatment. She is the daughter-in-law of Jerry and Becky Hilliard, the owners of Liberty Meadow Farms.

With 20 riders and 80 in attendance, Hilliard has a strong support system behind her. The girls participated in five divisions, Western Lead Line, English Lead Line, Western Walk Trot, English 1’ Hunter and English 2’ Hunter.

“It meant a lot to me to be able to ride for Lauren and to be able to show my support and raise money to help her,” said 9-year-old Kerris Luedeke.

Hilliard was beyond thankful for the support that the girls had shown and feels blessed to experience a day that she will always remember.

“Thank you Liberty Meadow Farm and families for such a successful benefit show,” said Hilliard. “I have been battling breast cancer since February and continue to fight. I have had ups and downs, but the Lord is providing me with all that I need. Today was a need. I needed strength and joy in physical form. Watching these girls ride and give it their all was priceless. It gave me so much strength and renewed my soul and outlook. I promise to give it my all as you did. WE will beat this nasty disease together. Thank you for all of your hard work, dedication, smiles, and encouragement. You are a blessing and I will remember this day for the rest of my life.”

Several thousand dollars was raised at the event.

“Thanking God that His gift of the horse can lead to children sharing their love for a cause just melts my heart. Today, we rode for Lauren, today, we as the Liberty Meadow Family, served the Lord,” said Becky Hilliard.

For more information on breast cancer, please visit https://www.cancer.org/cancer/breast-cancer.html

