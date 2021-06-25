Retired army veteran becomes successful children’s book author

Chentelle Merriman is a delightfully entertaining and eloquent local children’s book author who lives in Harker Heights and has published several children’s titles over the last several years. Ms. Merriman is a twenty-year army veteran who has since retired and wanted to flex her creative muscles and give back to the community with her God-given talent of writing and storytelling.

Chentelle and her husband both served in the military for over twenty years, and they have five children. One is married and gave them their first grandchild, two are still at home, and two attend Texas A&M University in Corpus Christi. Although her children grew up in the nomadic military lifestyle, the family is close-knit and loving. Her husband retired in Fort Hood, and they wanted to use their valuable free time for important activities like giving back to the community.

Ms. Merriman had grown up in Florida, and her family took an annual trip to Disney World, which really sparked her creativity. She loves Disney movies in general and credits that love for inspiring her to tell great stories. She had always love to read and write, telling her kids that “reading is an escape, a vacation to another world.”Hearing new stories promotes creativity and discussions among families that encourage inclusion and love because people develop a greater understanding of each other through stories, whether they are fiction or non-fiction.

The writing journey began for her when her then seven year old son came to her and mentioned that a classmate was getting bullied because he had holes in his shoes. Her son really wanted to help his classmate, so they brought a new pair of shoes to school for the boy. This inspired her to write A Little Worm’s Lifeabout a worm that is smaller than the others and gets picked on. One of the unique features of her books is a question and answer page that provides discussion questions for families to talk through the issues presented in the book and possibly bring clarity and healing to a bullying experience.

She learned many tricks of the trade from various publishing companies such as X Libris and Fiverr.com, who helped her with design, marketing, and publishing skills as the whole publishing experience was new to her. Her passion for writing and helping kids grow emotionally motivated her to writing more and more books. She has six titles published currently, including a beautifully illustrated and poignantly written story called The Alligator with Orange Feet. In the story, the alligator runs away because he is different and embarrassed about it. The story was written in honor of a nephew who has autism and represents his struggles with being different from other kids. Again, thoughtful questions are provided for discussion, and the life lesson is “Never judge a book by its cover,” encouraging kids to look beneath the surface and find the deeper heart in the people they meet.

Another book, available on Amazon Kindle, is called A Seed Finds a Home, with colorful illustrations, a fun storyline to follow, and of course an important lesson to be learned for adults as well as kids. Ms. Merriman actually has a chapter book for older kids in the works in the science fiction genre, which promises to be a fascinating story worth any avid reader’s time and attention!

Her books are available on display at the Belton Chamber of Commerce,McWha bookstore, and Barnes and Noble. They can also be found on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. Ms. Merriman emphasized that she writes in order to give back to youth for a brighter tomorrow and help them build a solid foundation of values in which to live their lives with strength and dignity. She said with a smile, “Reading opens a vehicle to another world. Today a reader, tomorrow a leader” and anyone who believes that motto will live a meaningful life that makes a positive impact on those around them. Don’t hesitate but run out and grab these awesome books for your family’s reading pleasure!