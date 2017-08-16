Return of The Belton Journal Progress Report: The Fall Version

by Tony Adams / 0 Comments / 56 View / August 16, 2017

We had a good deal of feedback when The Belton Journal updated the community on Belton baseball and softball players participating in colleges and universities this past spring.

The plan is to do this in the fall as well with former Tigers in college and in the pros.

Here are the prospective players taking part in football at colleges and universities:

Peyton Mansell, freshman, quarterback, University of Iowa.

Mansell starts his first year in Iowa City on a depth chart with solid quarterbacking talent.

Mansell will be competing with junior Tyler Wiegers (Lake Orion, Mich.) and sophomores Ryan Schmidt (Linn-Marr, Iowa) and Nathan Stanley (Menominie, Wisc.). Stanley is the only QB with college experience. He played in seven games, going 5-of-9 passing for 62 yards.

Davion “Dae Dae” Peoples, freshman, running back. Blinn Junior College.

The Tigers’ leader in rushing yardage for the past two seasons, Peoples will start his collegiate career in Bryan this fall.

In 2016, Peoples ran for 1,101 yards, caught 44 passes for 650 yards, had 246 yards in kick returns and 46 yards in punt returns for a total of 2,045 all-purpose yards.

Kavan Johnson, junior, running back/tailback, Hardin-Simmons University (by way of Blinn).

Son of former Tiger and Buccaneer great Julius Johnson, Kavan rushed two times for 33 yards and a touchdown against Texas A&T on Aug. 27, 2016. He is on the Cowboys’ roster at the start of team’s camp.

Tevin Jones, junior, linebacker, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Jones is one of two Belton Tigers that picked up NCAA Division III National Championship rings in 2016, along with his Chris Jones.

Tevin played 15 games for the Cru last season, picking up 77 tackles, including 26 unassisted tackles. He also registered two interceptions for UMHB, including a key pick against Wheaton in the 2016 playoffs at Crusader Stadium.

Chris Jones, linebacker, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Chris made the trip to Salem, Va. and earned a national title with the Cru.

In seven games, Jones had 10 tackles, including five solos.

Zach Shackelford, sophomore, center, University of Texas.

With the competition hot and heavy down in Austin, Shack came up in aces several times in 2016.

Shack was on the Football Writer’s Association of America (FWAA) Freshman All-American team, honorable mention All-Big 12, Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team and to ESPN’s All Big-12 underclassman team. He is also on the Rimington Trophy watch list, which is the award for the nation’s best center.

Durham Smythe, graduate, tight end, Notre Dame.

Now a graduate student in South Bend, Ind., Smythe was a solid contributor for the 2016 squad.

Smythe caught nine passes for 112 yards, averaging 12.2 yards-per-catch, and four touchdowns with a long of 31 yards. In 28 career games, Smythe has 13 catches for 137 yards and five touchdowns.

Olajuwan Taylor, sophomore, wide receiver, West Texas A&M.

Taylor played his first season in Canyon in 2016. He did not register a catch in five games.

Khiry Robinson, free agent, running back.

The former Tiger, Blinn Buccaneer and West Texas A&M running back has been in 29 games with New Orleans Saints and New York Jets over the past four seasons.

Professionally, Robinson has 194 carries for 788 yards and eight touchdowns rushing, to go with 25 receptions for 178 yards and 61 yards in kickoff returns. He attended mini-camp with the Jets back in May.

Ramonce Taylor, free agent, running back.

Taylor was one of the local players that suited up for the Centex Cavalry Champion Indoor Football League team in 2017.

He played quarterback, running back and wide receiver for the Cavalry this spring, while he mentored the young talent in the lineup. Taylor has the skill set, as well as the hunger, to keep playing the game and is keeping his dream alive to continue play professional football.

Donavan Williams, running back, Bienna Jets.

Williams got a great deal of face time during the spring as a member of the Champion Indoor Football League’s Centex Cavalry here in Belton. He received an offer late in the season to play for Bienna in the Liga B division of the Swiss American Football League.

The former Tiger running back also played at ASA College and Sam Houston State.

David Ash, quarterback/punter, free agent.

The former Tiger All-State quarterback completed his degree program at the University of Texas and worked out for the Carolina Panthers late this spring.

Ash was a featured quarterback in The Spring League, the developmental and instructional football league that played games back in April.

Remington Lutz, freshman, tight end, Abilene Christian University.

Lutz signed a letter of intent to play football for the Wildcats on Feb. 1.

The former two-sport player for the Tigers had 13 catches for 191 yards and two touchdowns, including a 68-yard touchdown against Copperas Cove last November.

Logan Collins, freshman, wide receiver, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

One of the fastest members of the 2017 graduating class, Collins made his verbal in February to play for the defending Division III National Champions.

Collins caught 19 passes for 503 yards and five touchdowns, averaging a team-best 26.5 yards-per-reception.

Weston Lucas, freshman, wide receiver, University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

Lucas made his verbal commitment to play for the Crusaders in May.

Lucas caught 50 passes for 514 yards and six touchdowns, for a 10.3 yards-per-catch average.

John Harvey, freshman, linebacker, Colorado School of Mines.

Harvey graduated as one of the prolific tacklers in Tigers’ history, playing alongside Tevin Jones and Chris Jones.

Harvey registered 153 tackles and six sacks in 2015, to go with 134 tackles and six sacks in 2016 for the Tigers.

Alex Aaron, freshman, defensive back, Northwest Oklahoma State University.

Aaron was a solid part of the Tigers’ defense in 2016.

He made 78 tackles for the Tigers and was able to make key plays during the Tigers’ 8-4 season a year ago.

Related