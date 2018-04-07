Ribbon cutting ceremony opens new NAPA store

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 18 View / April 7, 2018

By Guillermo Lopez, Correspondent

The Belton Chamber of Commerce has been making appearances all over town with new businesses opening in the area. The official opening of the new NAPA Auto Parts store this past Saturday brought members of the Belton community together for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the store. The store, which is managed by Ron Fawver, has been awaiting the ribbon ceremony with high expectations and welcomed both the community and Chamber members wholeheartedly.

Having wanted to celebrate this moment, the NAPA Auto Parts store decided to also provide some fun for visiting customers.

A bounce house was set up for the kids, along with a face-painting table, commemorative NAPA footballs, a raffle, and even an Easter Bunny to take pictures with. APAC was also at the grand opening with puppies in tow for attendees to awe over and potentially adopt.

The opening was a momentous event for the store and was treated with high expectations and comfort for everyone who stopped by.

Louis Sims, who is the owner of the store, came with his wife Renee to help with both the ribbon cutting and with incoming parts for the store. Louis, who joined the NAPA corporation about thirty years ago, began to open stores in areas like Waco and Temple.

“We consider ourselves to be Belton residents,” said Louis when asked about opening a store in Belton.

Leslie Mach was also helping with the opening by giving away raffle tickets and greeting customers. When asked how she thought the store would turn out, in the long run, Mach said: “I think this store’s gonna be able to handle its own.”

Editor’s note: The print version of this article incorrectly identified the name of the store manager. This has since been corrected.

