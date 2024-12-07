April 27, 1953 – December 7, 2024

Richard Allen Stroud, a cherished family man, with a big heart under his tough exterior, passed away surrounded by the love of his family in Belton, Texas, after a valiant battle with illness. Born on April 27, 1953, in Lubbock, Texas, to Sir Grady Stroud and Reba Maureen Stroud. Richard’s journey through life was marked by an unwavering dedication to his loved ones and a passion for the simple joys in life.

Richard spent his professional years as a talented painter and drywall installer, a trade that allowed him to leave a mark of his craftsmanship in homes and businesses throughout his community. His hands were not only skilled in work but also in the art of love and care for his family.

Richard was the beloved husband of Linda (Shelton) Stroud of Belton. Their enduring partnership was a testament to their mutual love and respect, providing a strong foundation for their family. Together, they raised a family of dedicated children: sons, Brent Allen Stroud and his wife, Kristy, Michael Glen Stroud, and Richard Carl Stroud and his wife, Kim, all of Waco; daughters, Laurie Haynes of Tyler and Lisa Brewster and her husband, Tim of Austin. His role as a father was one of the parts he cherished most in life, always leading with a kind and generous heart.

He was a brother to Michael Clendon Stroud and his wife, Regina, and Glenda Veniece Stroud, both of Waco, and the wife of his late brother Bruce Stroud, Mary Stroud of Penelope. Ten grandchildren and five great-grandchildren also survive him, each of whom brought him immense joy and pride.

Richard found solace and joy in riding his Harley Davidson, feeling the freedom of the open road beneath him. After a long day, nothing brought him more pleasure than relaxing and watching TV with his wife, his truest companion. His family was the cornerstone of his life, and he invested his time and energy into creating lasting memories with them. Additionally, Richard’s love for his dogs was a testament to his caring and compassionate nature.

A graveside service for Richard will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Wednesday, December 18, 2024 at North Belton Cemetery in Belton.

Those who knew Richard will remember him as a loving, passionate, and thoughtful man. His ability to listen and his willingness to lend a hand whenever needed were just a few of the qualities that made him so special to those around him. He approached life with a gentle strength and a quiet confidence that inspired others.

Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.