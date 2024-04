April 4, 1943 – March 25, 2024

Sandra Kay Hargrove, 80, a resident of Temple, TX, passed on March 25, 2024.

Born on April 4, 1943, in Oklahoma City, OK, she was a skilled esthetician. She is survived by a son, Gary Hargrove, of Gladewater, TX; a daughter, Shelly Banning, Wichita , KS; and a brother, Gary McBroom, of South Carolina; and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Arrangements are in the care of Crotty Funeral Home.