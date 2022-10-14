Santa letters promo flyer

Special to the Journal

CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties has named Melissa Ward as its new Volunteer Outreach Coordinator. Melissa joins CASA after serving most recently as a child abuse investigator for DFPS. She started her career working with foster children at an adoption agency and her passion for assisting children in need grew from there.

Ward is a native of San Angelo, Texas and has more than 20 years of experience in advocacy work in a variety of capacities. She has served as a volunteer services and outreach coordinator in two previous career stops plus has experience in recruiting, training, staff coaching, and case management. Her experience with DFPS will be highly beneficial in CASA’s efforts to collaborate with the department on all cases that we serve.

Ward stated, “I am excited for this opportunity to work with CASA and believe that my strengths and background will allow me to become a strong asset for the volunteers and families we serve. My hope is to strengthen the connection between CASA and our local communities. I cannot wait to meet our volunteers and everyone we work with to help make a difference in children’s lives in our area.”

Kevin Kyle, Executive Director at CASA, added, “As we sought out the most qualified candidates and someone who was a natural fit for our agency, Melissa quickly rose to the top of our list. I am thrilled to have someone with her qualifications join our staff and take us to the next level of building long lasting relationships with our volunteers and enhancing CASA’s visibility in our region.”

Melissa is married to Ryan Ward who is the assistant city manager for The City of Lampasas. They have two children and a pet dog in their family. She loves camping, hunting, and most outdoor activities in her downtime.

CASA is proud to welcome Volunteer Outreach Coordinator Melissa Ward to our team and looks forward to her service to our volunteer advocates and the children served by CASA of Bell and Coryell Counties.

