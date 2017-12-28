Santa Pal provides a holiday boost for those who need a helping hand

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 6 View / December 28, 2017

Special to the Journal

On Saturday, Dec. 16, the Belton Fire Corps, the volunteer arm of the Belton Fire Department, wrapped up more than six weeks of work on the Santa Pal program, which assisted more than 128 families with 358 children. Santa Pal is an annual gift giving event where the Belton Fire Department collects and distributes donations to benefit families in need at Christmas.

“More important than giving gifts, the Belton Fire Corps gave hope to many parents this Christmas,” Fire Chief Bruce Pritchard said. “As Fire Chief, it is humbling to have a Fire Corps program that is willing to give so much of their personal time to help those they have and may never meet. A special thank you to all who helped make this possible, including those who generously donated gifts in the spirit of Christmas.”

Starting in early November, the Fire Corps accepted applications from families in need of assistance. From Nov. 1 to through Dec. 16, Fire Corps members volunteered significant hours preparing for this year’s event. On Saturday morning, Dec. 16, their hard work and dedication was rewarded as the bay doors at Fire Station No. 2 were rolled up and a long line of parents in cars picked up toy donations for their children. For five hours, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., the Fire Corps and Belton Firefighters loaded cars and trucks with toys, games, school supplies and more than 60 bicycles.

This Belton tradition has helped many families during the Christmas season.

