SARW to host Brazos River Authority speakers

SARW to host Brazos River Authority speakersSpecial to the Journal

Thursday evening, April 27, Salado Area Republican Women will host a program on water conservation.

The meeting will be held at the Salado Civic Center starting at 6:30 p.m.

Two speakers will be from the Brazos River Authority.

Aaron Abel of the Brazos River Authority, Water Services Manager since 2018, will be speaking.

Also speaking will be Brad Brunett, who joined the Brazos River Authority (BRA) as a Hydrologist/Planner in 1997. He has served in various positions and currently serves as Regional Manager for the Central and Lower Basins which oversees BRA water supply and treatment operations in the Brazos River basin from just north of Waco to Freeport.

The meeting will be very informative and of great interest to the booming population of Central Texas.

The public is invited but reservations are necessary for seating availability. Contact Vice President Sherril Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or 254 217-4390 no later than Monday, April 24.