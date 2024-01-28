Save the Date: 14th Annual Bell County Senior Expo

It’s Beginning To Look A Lot Like Senior Expo time! We’ll Rock Around the 14th Annual Bell County Senior Expo on Tuesday, September 24th, 2024 from 8:30-1 in the Exposition Building at the Bell County Expo Center (Cadence Bank Center). All I Want for Christmas is for you to join us! O Come All Ye Faithful to Our Little Town of Belton, and I’ll Be Counting My Blessings.

We’re going to let it snow Senior-Friendly vendors, entertainers and many giveaways. The costumed vendors and sales-free atmosphere help to keep pressure down & fun up! This event is free, open to the public, no tickets or RSVP necessary, and is designed to showcase how Central Texas is a “Senior Friendly” place to live.

There will be guest speakers offering a variety of raffles and a chance to win $100 gift cards if you attend! Plus, 200 vendors = 200 more door prizes!

You will receive an entry form on your bag as you walk in. Fill it out & put it in a bucket at the Belton Journal’s booth (the last booth before you exit) with your vote for your favorite decorated booth for a chance to win another great prize!

The move to the larger Exposition Building last year has allowed us to add many more “Senior- Friendly” features, including additional seating, wider aisles, additional golf carts to help transport guests from the parking lot and no stairs or elevator are necessary for accessing the speaker sessions.

If you have any questions at all about attending or becoming a vendor or sponsor, don’t hesitate to reach out to Kimberly at the Belton Journal. 512-540-6875, Ads@BeltonJournal.Com

We hope to see you there!