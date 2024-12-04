November 12, 2007 – December 4, 2024

Sean Allen McCallum, a bright light in the hearts of many, was born on November 12, 2007, in Temple, Texas. His short, yet impactful life was filled with remarkable achievements, unyielding talent, and a profound love for his family and friends. Sean unexpectedly passed away on December 4, 2024, leaving behind a legacy that will forever resonate within the hearts of those who will miss him dearly.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2:00 P.M. on December 14, 2024 at Vista Community Church in Temple with Pastor Jason Harris officiating.

A dedicated student, Sean was a member of the A honor roll and ranked among the top 5% of his graduating class. His academic excellence was further recognized with a Certificate of Achievement in Recognition of Outstanding Performance, awarded to those who attain a GPA of 5.5 or higher. Sean thrived in his studies, earning performance acknowledgments in Advanced Placement courses, including a commendable score on his AP World History exam. He was an alumnus of Lakewood Elementary and Lake Belton Middle School, and he was currently a junior at Lake Belton High School.

Sean was not just academically gifted; he was also an incredibly talented athlete. He served as a pitcher and outfielder for the LBHS Broncos Baseball Team and left a significant mark on the local baseball community through his play with various select teams, most recently the CTX Crusaders. Renowned for his skills as a left-handed pitcher, Sean was described as a pick-off artist. He was born with skills that portrayed his competitive spirit and love for the game.

Beyond his accomplishments in the classroom and on the field, Sean was cherished by his family, known for his intelligence, humor, and kindness. Despite being the youngest sibling, he possessed an old soul, enriching the lives of those around him with his laughter and warmth. He enjoyed a variety of interests, including reading, playing pickleball, corn hole, card games, and indulging in late-night ice cream runs.

Sean is survived by his devoted parents, Brent McCallum and Lorie McCallum, as well as his beloved siblings, Allison Nitschke and her husband Carson, Aaron Krueger and his wife, Kamryn, and Austin Krueger and his girlfriend, Julia Wagner. He will also be lovingly remembered by his grandmothers, Marilyn McCallum and Elaine Brunson, his uncle Brandon McCallum and his wife, Leslie, along with his cherished cousins, Leah McCallum and Lindsey McCallum, Josh Coleman and his wife, Kamylle and their children, Parker Rei and Asher Knox, and Amy Shoemaker and her husband, Justin.

Sean was preceded in death by his grandfather, Howard Brunson, and his aunt, Christy Coleman.

Though his time with us was far too short, the impact Sean had on his family, friends, and community will be felt forever. He exuded humor, loyalty, and had a smile that immediately lit up the room. As we remember Sean, let us celebrate the joy he brought into our lives and cherish the memories we hold dear.

In lieu of flowers, a college scholarship fund is set up in honor of Sean. This scholarship will be awarded annually to a LBHS student based upon need, academic, and athletic accomplishments. A link for donations can be made at https://venmo.com/code?user_id=4216771091367009885

Arrangements are entrusted to Crotty Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Belton.