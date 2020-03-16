Second presumptive positive COVID-19 case identified in Belton

by Belton Journal / 0 Comments / 468 View / March 16, 2020

By Cassidy Pate, News Editor

The second presumptive positive case of COVID-19, or coronavirus, has been identified in Belton, a press release from the Bell County Public Health District (BCPHD) said. The BCPHD is employing self-isolation protocol and contact tracing for the individual, a 70-year-old male in Belton living in the extraterritorial jurisdiction with a travel history in Europe.

Bell County remains in stage two of the Bell County COVID-19 Action Plan which they are modifying to meet the Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) recommendation that all gatherings of 50 or more people be canceled or postponed.

As a reminder, stage one refers to no confirmed cases and includes the following measures:

Stay home if you are sick

Avoid contact with persons who are sick

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unclean hands

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue and throw the tissue away

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces with a disinfectant

Don’t travel to areas with active community spread of COVID-19

Wash your hands with soap and water regularly and use hand sanitizers with at least 60 percent of alcohol content when soap and water are not available

The newly amended stage two maintains all of the stage one measures and adds social distancing, or maintaining six feet of distance from other persons, avoiding physical contact with other persons in social and workplace settings and the recommended cancellation or postponement of gatherings of 50 or more people.

Stage three relates to community spread of COVID-19, upholds the precautionary measures put into place by stage one and stage two and involves the issuance of restrictions and/or prohibitions of mass gatherings and/or the movement of people by Bell County and/or BCPHD.

