Senior Activity Center holds quilt show and sale

By SHAY DAVENPORT

Belton Journal

All were welcomed to the first Quilt Sale at the Belton Senior Center, where homemade crocheted items and quilts made by local seniors were up for grabs.

From 9:00 until 2:00 on Saturday afternoon, the women of the local quilting group at the center showed off their masterpieces for the community to get some Christmas shopping done for a good cause.

All of the proceeds from this event will be used for the Belton Senior Center and the quilts that were not purchased will be donated to the Foster Love organization.

Two women from the group also set up tables for their own creations made at home, for sale.

“Master Quilter” Inga teaches these ladies special techniques and ideas to use in their work. She has brought in her homemade designs to sell for herself, along with Doris Graham.

Doris Graham is another solo quilter with this team and has a 100th birthday coming up on January 29. She offered a variety of goods to choose from neck pillows and scarves to blender covers and cell phone holders made from dress ties. Doris has helped her team by making piece quilts for them to work with and offer guidance on technique next to Inga.

The small group of women love the company and time spent at the senior center on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Covid restrictions made it difficult to have large get-togethers, so they were happy to see everyone stop by to purchase their art and make memorable conversations.

Cookies, miniature funnel cakes, puddings, fudge, cupcakes, and refreshments were also provided by the quilting group for their guests to enjoy.

Bernie, a member of the group explains, “These ladies have worked hard for this and we hope to sell a lot today, so come on and take a look around.”

Locals did get the memo of the sale as more people came in to browse.

Along with scheduled quilting days, there are various programs and classes available for guests at the center.

Mondays and Fridays around 10 a.m. are reserved for computer and cellphone use, right before they play bridge on Friday afternoon. Bible study is held every Wednesday morning along with pinochle, canasta, and art classes as well. Bingo and dancing nights are held Thursdays at the senior center, too.

Judy Owen, center director, has several plans for her organization and does a very good job in assuring that all of her guests are entertained and taken care of. Friendships are formed here and they have all come together to help their community and enjoy themselves.