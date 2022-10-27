Senior Activity Center to have November events

Senior Activity Center to have November eventsSpecial to the Journal

The Belton Senior Activity Center will be having a variety of events for the month of November.

Coming up are dances on Thursdays, Nov. 3 with Good Ol’ Boys, and Nov. 17 with Out of the Blue. Dances start at 6:30 p.m., and cost is $5 per person.

The center’s Annual Arts & Crafts/Garage/ and Bake Sale is Saturday November 5 from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. There will also do our Quilt Raffle on noon that day, provided we have at least $250 in ticket sales!

The Center will be an Election Site on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., therefore Line Dance and Parkinson’s class will not meet.

The Center’s Annual Veterans Day Event is Thursday, November 10, with refreshments at 8:30 a.m., followed by the program at 9 a.m. All area veterans are invited to attend. The Center will be closed on Friday, Nov. 11.

The Center is now a meeting place and exercise for a Parkinson’s Group on Tuesday’s at 1 p.m. They will not meet on Tuesday, Nov. 8, Election Day.

The Center will be closed for Thanksgiving on Thursday and Friday, Nov. 24 and 25.

The center’s Potluck Dinner is Monday, Nov. 28 at 5:30 p.m.