Senior Expo provides resources for area senior citizens

By MIKE MYERS

The Belton Journal

The 14th Annual Bell County Senior Expo took place at the Cadence Bank Center in Belton last week, showcasing how Central Texas is a “Senior Friendly” place to live. This year’s event was hosted by The Belton Journal Newspaper.

George Losoya, Director for the Area Agency on Aging of Central Texas, served as the guest speaker, addressing seniors and families on Medicare and Medicare fraud issues.

He emphasized the importance of understanding the various parts of Medicare and how the service benefits seniors.

Losoya highlighted prevalent Medicare fraud schemes, such as identity theft and billing for services not provided, including durable medical equipment like wheelchairs.

He stressed the need for seniors to regularly review their Medicare statements to spot discrepancies, stating, “the goal is to empower seniors with knowledge and tools to protect themselves against Medicare fraud effectively.”

The senior expo provides an invaluable resource for seniors and families, offering access to healthcare services, financial advice, legal help, and social services.

It fosters community engagement, connecting seniors with local organizations and businesses tailored to their needs.

The event featured workshops, seminars, and informational booths educating seniors on various topics. Networking opportunities among seniors, caregivers, and service providers helped create a sense of belonging and reduce feelings of isolation.

Health screenings conducted at the Expo enabled seniors to monitor their health and identify potential issues early.

Bob Morrow utilized the opportunity to receive a free flu vaccine sponsored by the Belton Walmart Pharmacy.

One attendee humorously remarked that he comes to the Expo to gather enough pens for the rest of the year. He also expressed interest in speaking with travel agents to learn about cost-saving measures and self-protection while traveling.

Entertainment was provided by Rusty Dusters, a volunteer group that humorously refers to themselves as a “geriatric group,” stating, “We keep it low and slow.”

They invited attendees to join in, eliciting laughter from the crowd, and opened their program with “This Land is Your Land.”

Additional performances included the Silver Beats, who drummed on medicine balls, and Quinton Locklin and Julie Stermer, who entertained as Patsy Cline and Frank Sinatra, respectively, singing classics from the Nat King Cole, Dean Martin, and Frank Sinatra eras.

Kimberly Cables, a Senior Expo committee member and Belton Journal Sales Executive, noted that the annual event is a free, no-pressure, sales-free, fun-filled experience that featured nearly 200 costumed vendors with Winter Wonderland-themed booths, along with hundreds of door prizes and giveaways. She acknowledged the behind-the-scenes efforts, saying, “I have to really give the people behind the scenes credit for all the work they did.”

Cables highlighted the contributions of students from BISD’s Delta program, who spent weeks preparing around 6,000 canvas bags with information, freeing up the Journal staff to ensure a smooth operation. The BISD Delta program are students with special needs, ages 18-22.

She also collaborated with Temple-based special needs students to enhance the Expo’s success.