Senior Night is fruitful as Belton Softball no-hits Waco, 21-0

By Tony Adams

Belton Journal

The Belton Softball program celebrated three of their seniors on Friday night prior to the Waco High Lady Lions contest at Lady Tiger Field.

Ramsey Evans-Curran, Lole Reyes, and Vanessa Tobar were honored for their combined 11 years with the Belton Softball program.

When the ceremony ended, the Tigers began their quest for victory between the lines as they scored ten times in the first, seven runs in the second, and an additional four times in the third on their way to a 21-0 win in four innings.

Lucy-Liu Gaines-Lucas and Miley Davila combined for a no-hitter, as they struck out eight Lady Roos and walked six.

After Gaines-Lucas pitched out of a bases-loaded jam in the first inning, the Tigers began their barrage. Iris Molina scored on a wild pitch and Evans-Curran’s RBI double began the scoring. Andalyn Logan hit a screaming line drive that was mishandled in rightfield, and both Evans-Curran and Logan scored to double the lead to four.

Reyes scored on an error, Gaines-Lucas scored on a wild pitch, Hailey Schutz’s drilled a two-run single and scored on a wild pitch, and Molina was hit by a pitch and scored on a wild pitch to complete the 10-run first.

Brysen Gott tripled and scored on an error to start the bottom of the second. Reagan Stuart scored on a wild pitch, Evans-Curran drove in two runs with a single, Molina scored on an error, and Evans-Curran and Reyes scored on errors to give the Tigers a 17-0 advantage after two frames.

In the bottom of the third, Evans-Curran’s two-run single started the scoring. Bases-loaded walks to Reyes and Davila forced home two runs to complete the scoring.

Belton stepped off base to concede eight outs in their three innings on offense.

Evans-Curran led the Tigers with three hits and four runs batted in. Schutz and Logan drove home two runs each. Schutz and Molina each scored four times and Evans-Curran and Stuart scored three times apiece.

“We achieved are goals on offense and defense,” Belton head coach Morgan Birkel said. “It was a special win to honor our seniors.”

Following a district battle at University on Tuesday, Belton will host Chaparral at Lady Tiger Field on Friday evening.