Seton Medical Center Harker Heights & Wellstone Health Partners now accepting Scott and White Health Plan Insurance

January 24, 2018

Special to the Journal

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights and Wellstone Health Partners are now accepting Scott and White Health Plan insurance products. “This is exciting news for our hospital and the medical staff as we will now be able to serve the members of our community who have Scott and White Health Plan insurance, giving them access to the high-quality, patient-centered health care provided at SMCHH and Wellstone,” said Zach Dietze, CEO at Seton Medical Center Harker Heights. “The well-being and health of our community is always at the forefront of the decisions we make, we feel confident that this decision will allow us to better serve our community.”

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights offers services such as Cardiology, Emergency Services, General Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Total Joint Replacement, Gastroenterology, a dedicated Women’s Center, Diagnostic Services and more. SMCHH was also ranked Best Places to Work in Healthcare for 2017.

Wellstone Health Partners physicians specialize in Family Medicine, Internal Medicine, Ear, Nose & Throat (ENT), Gastroenterology, General Surgery, Urology, Orthopedic Surgery, Neurology, OB/GYN and Occupational/Environmental Medicine.

Seton Medical Center Harker Heights (SMCHH) is an 83-bed acute care hospital located in Harker Heights, Texas. SMCHH is a joint venture between the Austin-based Seton Healthcare Family and Nashville-based Ardent Health Services. For more information, visit www.setonharkerheights.net.

Wellstone Health Partners is a large multi-specialty group affiliated with Seton Medical Center Harker Heights, Wellstone Health Partners takes pride in caring for patients during each unique phase of life. Offices conveniently located just off Highway 190 next to Seton Medical Center Harker Heights with additional primary care offices in Killeen and Belton. For more information, visit www.wellstonepartners.org.

