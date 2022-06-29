By Clay WhittingtonBelton Journal

Since Madison Lux was a child, she dreamed of achieving the ultimate accomplishments for her performance on the field.

Now, it is happening.

Lake Belton’s softball standout recently capped off a stellar junior campaign by being placed on the Texas Girls Coaches Association Class 4A All-State Team, and while the first baseman and outfielder is proud of the accolade, she believes success hinges on being even keeled.

“This definitely boosts my confidence a lot going into next year,” Lux said, “but while I want to keep my head up high, I still need to be humble about this. I want to go into next year thinking, ‘Yeah, I got it last year, and now, I need to aim even higher.’

“I need to see what else I can accomplish and not just believe things like this are just going to happen.”

It will be difficult to surpass Lux’s current standard, though.

Lux finished the season with a .415 batting average highlighted by 34 hits, 30 runs, 29 RBIs and seven home runs before the Lady Broncos fell to Liberty in the regional final.

And she was not the only Lake Belton player recognized.

Additionally, sophomores Casey Schultz and Shelby Shultz were placed on the 49-player list, and they were two of just a dozen underclassmen to be honored.

As a utility player, Casey Schultz recorded 50 RBIs, 45 hits, 43 runs scored and 16 home runs, while Shelby Schultz, a pitcher and first baseman, was named 19-4A All-District Defensive Player of the Year.

“We were all actually together when we found out about making the all-state team,” Lux said. “It was just really nice to be able to celebrate with them at that moment.”

The trio, however, intend to continue the good times next season, when they will attempt to top their 29-7 overall record from last spring.

Only this time, Lux will already be an all-state selection.

“I have always wanted to make the all-state team,” she said. “When I came in as a freshman and I looked at their wall of honor, I just knew that was where I needed to be one day.

“That was always the goal.”