Sly Fox Coffee House Held dog-friendly bash

By DANIEL MOCTEZUMA

The Belton Journal

Finnley, a black Labrador owned by Jesse Bates, the owner of Sly Fox Coffee House, celebrated his fourth birthday with a bash that brought together dog enthusiasts and local vendors on Saturday, September 7.

The event, held at 201 N East St, Suite D in Belton, provided a dog-friendly space for pets and their owners to socialize, enjoy treats, and explore various booths.

“We wanted people to have a dog-friendly space today,” Bates said. “It’s hard to find places to bring your dogs out and around to socialize with other dogs.”

Attendees enjoyed a variety of offerings, including pup cups, dog treats, and coffee, while their furry companions mingled with other pets. Bates expressed her hopes that people would enjoy the space and connect with vendors catering specifically to dogs.

One of the participating vendors, Michaela Solis, showcased her Yummy Mummy Dog Treats. Solis brought two of her seven dogs, Myla and Monica, and displayed a selection of cupcakes, cake balls, donuts, and other dog treats.

Mandy Robertson, another vendor, featured her line of dog clothes, including double-stitched reversible bandanas and single-stitched dresses suitable for all types of dogs. Robertson, who started her business in 2021 while attending the University of Texas A&M, also offers bandanas for dogs that can be worn at weddings.

Robin Webster, from Sit Means Sit dog training, brought along Turbo, an eleven-year-old Dutch shepherd, and Wombat, a small Jack Russell-Chihuahua mix. Webster praised Sly Fox’s service and shared details about her training programs that cater to dogs of all ages and challenges, including therapy dog training.

Natalija of Spunky Tees and Things sold T-shirts and bag prints, while Sandra Escalante served French burgers at the event. “It’s good to know people, and good to support small businesses,” Escalante said. “When you spend your money with a small business, it goes directly back into the community.”

Anna Martin, who began her graphic design business in 2017 while studying at UMHB, offered pet portraits, greeting cards, and vinyl stickers. She created custom portraits for several attendees, including July Franco, who brought her dog, Koa. Franco, a neighboring business owner, appreciated the variety of booths and had a portrait of Koa made by Martin.

Maria and Frank Limberg also stopped by Martin’s booth to have a portrait done of their dog, Sir Melvin Meatball the Third, who is groomed by Wags Temple, another vendor at the event. Devin Vandiver, representing Wags Temple, spoke of his mobile dog grooming service and plans to build a salon in Temple. Vandiver, who formerly worked in law enforcement and as an EMT, emphasized his commitment to community involvement.

Local firefighter Jeremy Layton, who brought his dog, Fancy, noted that the event had been fun and that he had picked up a bandana for Fancy from Robertson’s booth. Amy Lowry, supporting the community with Wags Temple, shared that her ten-week-old Corgi, known for her striking blue eyes, enjoyed the peanut butter cupcakes from Yummy Mummy Dog Treats.

Ron Decharme from Rescue Magazine also attended, promoting animal welfare and supporting local rescue agencies through adoptions, food drives, and publications.

The event brought together dog owners, local vendors, and pet lovers for a laid-back afternoon centered around celebrating their pets and supporting small businesses in the community.