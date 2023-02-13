Sly Fox Coffeehouse opens in Belton

By ARIANA PERRYThe Belton Journal

On February 6, Sly Fox Coffeehouse made its debut in the Belton community located at the new Belton MK&T Depot, located at 201 N. East St.

What once was a dream is now a reality for Jesse Bates, owner of Sly Fox Coffeehouse.

“This isn’t intended to be a quick service coffee; it is intended to be more sit down and stay a while,” Bates said.

Sly Fox is not like most coffee places and takes a new approach to coffee in a traditional, pour-over coffee and specialized shots method.

The menu has traditional coffee recipes but also has its own specialties such as the Undertow, which includes espresso layered over heavy cream.

Bates began her journey by realizing she had the desire to serve her community and some encouragement from her family.

“I actually came from Houston to attend UMHB for nursing, but once I got further into it I just realized it wasn’t what I wanted to do,” Bates revealed.

She still had her passion for serving and helping others but she had also fallen in love with the Belton area.

“I definitely did not want to lose sight of my desire for missions, and I was just encouraged by my friends and family that this was not a far-off dream, it was actually possible,” Bates said.

After getting married and realizing how much she enjoyed the community, Bates and her husband decided to put down their roots.

Taking some of the knowledge from her previous experience with craft and baking businesses she had previously owned and worked for, she formulated Sly Fox completely on her own and from the ground up.

“The ultimate goal is to incorporate missions into everyday life and have a place to connect the community,” Bates said.

Her goal is to host fundraisers, events, and any other form of gathering to help bring the community together through the business.

She believes Downtown Belton was a good option to start her business and carry out her mission.

Sly Fox is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday and has options for indoor and outdoor seating.

Jesse Bates, owner of Sly Fox Coffeehouse, takes a moment outside the shop, located at the newly restore MK&T Depot in Downtown Belton. The coffee shop opened on Monday.

Sly Fox Coffeehouse serves up coffee during its opening on Monday, Feb. 6, at the newly renovated MK&T Depot in Downtown Belton.