Soggy Doggy Day set for Sept. 11

By BRITTANY FHOLER

Belton Journal

Dogs will get the opportunity to splish and splash at the Harris Community Park Splash Pad once again for the annual Soggy Doggy Day hosted by the Belton Parks and Recreation department next month.

Although the event did not happen last year, the Parks and Recreation department is opening the Splash Pad to visitors of the furry four-legged variety again as a way to mark the end of the summer pool and splash pad season.

The splash pad area will be fenced off for the canines, and the event will also feature activities for their two-legged owners, including a photo booth and the opportunity to make dog paw canvas art.

“It’s an important definitely to just allow the pets to have this unique opportunity to be able to playing the water and just to socialize, really,” said Manuel Zapata, Recreation Coordinator for the Belton Parks and Recreation department. “It’s a great opportunity not just for the pets to play in the water, but we’re also going to have other activities there for the pets and pet owners.”

The splash pad will open to the dogs Saturday, Sept. 11, from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. Pet owners/handlers must be at least 16 years of age to attend without adult supervision. The splash pad will not be open to children during this event, and no children under the age of 12 will be allowed inside the fenced-off area.

Dogs must be current on rabies and DHLPPV vaccines, and any puppies must be at least six months old and have received their parvo shots. No female dogs in heat will be allowed at Soggy Doggy Day, nor will any dogs known to be aggressive towards people or other dogs. Any dogs showing repeated aggressive behaviors should be leashed and removed from the splash pad for the remainder of the event. It is recommended that there be no more than two dogs per owner/handler, and owners/handlers must remain near their dogs at all times, keep them in sight and carry a leash. All pet owners/handlers will be asked to clean up after their dog using designated bags and containers.

The Harris Community Park Splash Pad is located at 310 N. Alexander St in Belton.