Sparta VFD holds second annual benefit car show

Sparta VFD holds second annual benefit car showBy MIKE MYERSThe Belton Journal

The Sparta Volunteer Fire Department in Belton hosted the second annual “Wheels for Dogs” on June 10.

Proceeds from the fundraiser will support the SVFD with equipment, training, and station maintenance and operation needs, and the Bell County Animal Shelter.

Sarah Reynolds, Event Coordinator, said the fundraiser was their second year in supporting the Wheels for Dogs to assist the Bell County Animal Shelter with funds to equip dogs that have wheelchair needs after being paralyzed by illnesses or injuries.

Reynolds’ inspiration to help otherwise healthy dogs walk began when she worked at the Lakewood Veterinarian Clinic.

She worked with dogs that had been tossed out of cars, or suffered from crippling spinal and nerve conditions that paralyzed them.

The Wheels for Dogs Car Show ran from noon to 4 p.m. Car owners paid an entry fee to show their vintage and more modern cars.

The SVFD benefited from the car entry fees. Walk-in supporters paid an entry fee that supported the Dogs For Wheels organization. Attendees played games, smashed a car with a sledgehammer donated by Wrench-A-Part in Belton, listened to live music, shopped the vendors, or simply enjoyed the festivities, all while supporting a cause that helps paralyzed dogs by providing affordable mobility devices to those in need.

Centex Dog Training was on site to answer questions about dog training and promote their mobile dog training company and how they train dog behaviors through positive reinforcement.

Kara Paulk, the owner and operator of Centex Dog Training, provides a mobile service that helps clients prepare their dogs for public outings by training them at their homes.

“My goal is to help clients feel confident about taking their pets out without worrying about their behavior,” Paulk said. In addition to her regular classes, Paulk is also qualified to train service dogs for individuals dealing with PTSD. Using a positive reinforcement approach, she rewards dogs with treats when they exhibit good behavior, ultimately helping them learn that negative behaviors are not rewarded.

At the Wheels for Dogs fundraiser, attendees were treated to live music featuring Adam Patrick & Samuel Garrett. Handcrafted items were sold by vendors. Despite temperatures reaching the high 90’s to low 100’s, the fundraiser had a good turnout of car show entries, and paid entries of individuals and families who attended the fundraiser. Firefighters mingled with the crowd, and an inflatable fire hydrant was also set up for parents and kids to cool off. The amount of money raised for the fundraiser was not immediately available.

Adam Patrick plays country music for the SVFD fundraiser.

An attendee shows his corn hole tossing skills.

Brittany Hollis and daughter Layla play a game of Connect Four at Sparta Fire Department Spring Fest

Tom Klesch shows his 1955 Chevrolet with vintage car hop tray.

Vintage and newer car owners support the Wheels for Dogs fundraiser.