Special BISD Congratulations to the Senior Class 2022 Graduation Promo

By BRITTANY FHOLER

The Belton Journal

Mother’s Day fast approaches, and there are quite a few local events available as options to take Mom to and show her how much she is appreciated.

The Bell County Museum will be hosting a Victorian Lemonade Party on Saturday, May 7, from noon to 1:30 p.m. The event will feature fun activities, crafts, snacks and of course, refreshing lemonade. All ages are welcome, but space is limited to 20 kids, with two adults per family group. Pre-registration is required and can be done by visiting https://www.bellcountymuseum.org/f/44. Tickets are $3 per child and children ages 2 and under are free. The Bell County Museum is located at 201 N. Main Street in Belton.

Texas Boil Masters Catering and Granny’s Shaved Ice are teaming up for a crawfish boil Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at 208 N. Penelope St. in Belton.

This will serve as a Cinco De Mayo bash as well. In addition to crawfish, Granny’s will serve snow cones in a pineapple, and neighboring Bold Republic Brewing Company will be serving their brews.

The Beltonian Theatre has a special Mother’s Day showing on Sunday, May 8 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $14.99 each plus tax. Tickets can be purchased at https://thebeltoniantheatre.com/events/. This year’s movie will be “The Joy Luck Club,” which is rated R. Unlimited fountain drinks and popcorn will be included in the ticket price.

Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God is offering a free Mother’s Day luncheon for single mothers on Saturday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Childcare will be provided for children ages 11 and under. During this time, children will enjoy their own lunch and will make a gift for their mom. Those interested are invited to register by texting “Supermom” to 254-251-9590. Bethel Church of the Assemblies of God is located at 22621 S.E. HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.

Fort Hood Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation is offering an opportunity on Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., to make a keepsake for Mother’s Day, from crafts to cards and more at Casey Memorial Library. This free event is open to children of all ages. Casey Memorial Library is located at 761st Tank Battalion Avenue, Bldg 3202, on Fort Hood. Visitors will need to obtain a visitors pass from the Martin Leath Visitor’s Welcome Center located on T.J. Mills Blvd, Bldg 69012, near the Main Gate.

Over in Killeen, the Central Texas Asian Pacific Festival will be held Saturday, May 7, at the Rosa Hereford Killeen Community Center, at 2201 E. Veterans Memorial Blvd, from noon to 8 p.m. This event will feature food, vendors and entertainment including performances from various dance groups.