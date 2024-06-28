Sports Briefs

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Lady Broncos former standout guard Cassidy Gladney recently made her collegiate commitment, extending her playing career by signing with Lincoln University in Missouri.

Gladney helped Lake Belton return to the playoffs last season and was named 22-5A All-District Co-Most Valuable Player.

UIL

The University Interscholastic League announced the playoff formats for basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball and soccer will change beginning this school year.

Instead of the top four teams in each district playing in one postseason bracket, playoff qualifiers from each district will be split into two divisions prior to the playoffs. The two largest schools will be in Division I, while the two smaller schools will be in Division II.

The format mimics the way Class 6A football playoffs are currently established.

BELTON SUMMER CAMPS

Registration for Belton’s upcoming summer sports camps is now open at BeltonTigers.com/HTTickets.

All camps will be at the Belton High School campus and will be conducted by Tigers and Lady Tigers head and assistant coaches with some also utilizing current players.

Cost is $45 per camp, and in all, there are 10 three-day camps being offered.

A volleyball camp will be conducted in two sessions with each scheduled to begin Monday.

The first is for incoming third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders and runs from 10 a.m. to noon, while the second is for seventh- through ninth-graders and runs from 1-3 p.m.

Like volleyball, the girls soccer camp is broken into two sessions based on age.

Second- through sixth-graders will attend from 8-11 a.m. each day beginning July 22. The same day, seventh-, eighth- and ninth-graders will start attending from 5-8 p.m.

There will also be an additional free two-day camp for incoming freshmen from 8-10 a.m. starting Aug. 1.

LAKE BELTON SUMMER CAMPS

Registration for Lake Belton’s upcoming summer sports camps is now open at LakeBeltonAthletics.com/HTTickets.

All camps will be at the Lake Belton High School campus and will be conducted by Broncos and Lady Broncos head and assistant coaches with some also utilizing current players.

Cost is $35 per camp with each lasting three days..

Volleyball and football camps will be in July, and both will be conducted in two sessions.

For volleyball, the first session is for incoming third-, fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders and runs from noon to 1:30 p.m., while the second is for seventh- through ninth-graders and runs from 2-4 p.m. Both are scheduled to begin July 15.

A pair of football camps conclude the series of events.

Each starts July 29 and runs between 9:30-11:30 a.m., but participants will be broken into two groups – seventh- and eighth-graders and a younger group consisting of sixth-graders and under, including incoming kindergarteners. Scholarships for all camps are available.