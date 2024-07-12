Sports Briefs

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Belton boys basketball recently found its new face of the program, hiring Phil McCaslin as the team’s head coach.

McCaslin is coming off a five-year stint overseeing China Spring, where he helped the Cougars reach the regional tournament in 2020.

The position was vacated by Jason Fossett last month, when he departed for the head coaching job at Killeen Harker Heights following six successful seasons with the Tigers.

Belton will host a meet-and-greet for McCaslin on Tuesday at the school’s fieldhouse. The event is set to begin at 6 p.m.

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING

Following a break for the Fourth of July holiday, both Belton and Lake Belton will resume their summer strength and conditioning schedules Monday.

For more information, visit either school’s athletic website at either BeltonTigers.com or LakeBeltonAthletics.com.

LAKE BELTON BOOSTER CLUB

The Lake Belton High School Athletic Booster Club is conducting its annual membership drive for the upcoming sports seasons.

The club supports all student athletes in all sports at both the middle school and high school levels, and the drive serves as the primary source of revenue to help provide, among other things, banquets, championship banners, awards and scholarships in support of student athletes.

Membership options available for businesses, organizations, families or individuals.

For more information, visit the club’s X account using the handle @LBAthleticBoost.

BELTON SUMMER CAMP

Registration for Belton’s final summer sports camp is open at BeltonTigers.com/HTTickets.

The girls soccer camp will be at the Belton High School campus and will be conducted by Tigers and Lady Tigers head and assistant coaches with some also utilizing current players.

Cost is $45 with the three-day camp being broken into two sessions based on age.

Second through sixth graders will attend from 8 11 a.m. each day beginning July 22. The same day, seventh , eighth and ninth graders will start attending from 5 8 p.m.

LAKE BELTON SUMMER CAMPS

Registration for Lake Belton’s upcoming summer sports camps is now open at LakeBeltonAthletics.com/HTTickets.

All camps will be at the Lake Belton High School campus and will be conducted by Broncos and Lady Broncos head and assistant coaches with some also utilizing current players.

Cost is $35 per camp with each lasting three days..

Volleyball and football camps will be in July, and both will be conducted in two sessions.

For volleyball, the first session is for incoming third , fourth , fifth and sixth graders and runs from noon to 1:30 p.m., while the second is for seventh through ninth graders and runs from 2 4 p.m. Both are scheduled to begin July 15.

A pair of football camps conclude the series of events.

Each starts July 29 and runs between 9:30 11:30 a.m., but participants will be broken into two groups – seventh and eighth graders and a younger group consisting of sixth graders and under, including incoming kindergarteners.

Scholarships for all camps are available.