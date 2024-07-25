Sports Briefs

By Clay Whittington

The Belton Journal

Belton will conduct tryouts for the upcoming team tennis season beginning Aug. 5.

The four-day process consists of a pair of two-hour practices each day. Participants will practice from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. each day. Additionally, there will be a parent meeting immediately following the second practice Aug. 6, and attendance is recommended.

The first varsity match is set for Aug. 9.

Players must have a current physical and all necessary paperwork submitted to the school prior to trying out. Free accounts should also be set up at UTRSports.net and USTA.com.

Also, participants should wear appropriate athletic clothes and shoes to tryouts and bring a racquet and water.

Players may be disqualified from contention for the team if unable to attend tryouts.

For more information, contact Belton head coach James Stinson at James.Stinson@BISD.net.

VOLLEYBALL TRYOUTS

Tryouts for the upcoming volleyball season are approaching with Belton and Lake Belton each beginning the three-day process Aug. 5.

The Tigers will conduct a 90-minute practice for 10th- through 12th-graders beginning at 6:30 a.m. each day with a separate 90-minute practice for freshmen starting at 8:30 a.m. each day. Then, all participants will return to the gym for another practice running from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

At Lake Belton, the Lady Broncos will hold a two-hour freshman practice each day starting at 7 a.m., while sophomores, juniors and seniors practice from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. The two groups will merge between 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. each day for another practice.

Regardless of school, first cuts will be made Aug. 6 with teams being announced Aug. 7.

A current physical and all necessary paperwork must be submitted to a player’s respective school prior to tryouts.

Participants must wear T-shirts, spandex, running shorts, need pads and appropriate athletic shoes. Players need to also bring water and arrive at least 15 minutes early.

BELTON ISD BOOSTER CLUBS

The Lake Belton High School Athletic Booster Club and Belton Tigers Athletic Booster Club are conducting annual membership drives for the upcoming sports seasons.

The clubs support all student athletes in all sports at both the middle school and high school levels, and the drives serve as the primary source of revenue to help provide, among other things, banquets, championship banners, awards and scholarships in support of student athletes.

Membership options available for businesses and individuals.

For more information, visit the clubs’ X accounts using the handles @LBAthleticBoost and @BeltonTigerABC.

LAKE BELTON SUMMER CAMPS

Registration for Lake Belton’s final summer sports camps is available at LakeBeltonAthletics.com/HTTickets.

The Lady Broncos softball camp and Broncos football camp will be held at Lake Belton High School campus and will be conducted by the team’s coaching staff.

Cost is $35, and each will last three days.

The football camp begins Monday and runs between 9:30-11:30 a.m., but participants will be broken into two groups – seventh- and eighth-graders and a younger group consisting of sixth-graders and under, including incoming kindergarteners.

Also beginning Monday, the softball camp will last two hours, starting at 9 a.m. each day, and it is open to all third- through ninth-graders.

Players need to bring appropriate athletic shoes or cleats, water, sunscreen and any necessary equipment, including gloves, bats and helmets.

Scholarships for all camps are available.