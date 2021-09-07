State announces upcoming changes to disabled veteran license plates

Special to the Journal

Belton, TX – On Thursday, August 26, the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles released an announcement about changes coming to Disabled Veteran License Plates coming in 2022. A new state law will impact disabled veterans who wish to park in spaces reserved for persons with disabilities.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, Senate Bill 792 will require anyone utilizing disabled parking spaces to have a license plate or a disabled parking placard that features the International Symbol of Access (ISA).

“Residents who currently have disabled veteran plates with an ISA symbol on it or a blue or red handicap placard are grandfathered in,” Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector Shay Luedeke said. “They do not have to apply and provide disability documentation again until their current plate or placard has expired.”

Drivers with disabled veteran plates, who wish to use disabled parking spaces in 2022 may apply for a disabled parking placard or a new disabled veteran license plate.

Bell County applicants may submit their paperwork at any Bell County Tax Assessor-Collector’s office.

A parking placard or plate with the ISA is only valid when being used by the person with the disability or someone who is driving the person with the disability. It is a violation of state law to use the placard or plates for a disabled parking spot without the person with the disability in the vehicle.

People who misuse disabled parking placards are subject to fines of up to $1,250 and/or up to 50 hours of community service.

Graphic for disabled veteran plate changes in 2022