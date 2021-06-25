State Representative Hugh Shine announces reelection bid

State Representative Hugh D. Shine announced his reelection bid for the Texas House of Representatives, District 55, on Saturday for the 2022 Republican primary.

During the “Snovid” storm of 2021, Mr. Shine was in regular contact with electric companies to focus on homes that had been without power several days. He worked tirelessly day and night to get power restored, using his connections to help individuals and families across the state. His concern is always for his district, and he will always work to make their lives better if it is within his abilities.

This year during the 87th legislative session, Shine successfully passed House Bill 988 that improved and enhanced the efficiency and accessibility of the property tax system. HB 988 makes numerous taxpayer friendly procedural changes including: access to binding arbitration for tax authority procedural violations; guarantee of informal settlement discussions prior to protest hearings; requires notice and right of protest for changes in account numbers. It also allows a taxpayer to request a single member ARB hearing and created a complaint process to appraisal district board for ARB procedure violations and requires ARB to adopt Comptroller approved procedural rules. Governor Greg Abbott signed HB 988 into law on Tuesday, June 15.

Shine also authored House Bill 624 that increases the legal penalties for personally targeting a police officerand are extended to cover an officer’s family. The legal penalty will increase for those who harass, intimidate, threaten, stalk, damage property, or trespass on property belonging to a public servant or their family. Specifically, with intent to intimidate or harass a public servant or family of a public servant due to one’s official position as a public servant. Governor Abbott signed HB 624 into law on Wednesday, June 16.

Shine also co-authored Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion as soon as a heartbeat is detected, and House Bill 1927, which makes Texas a constitutional carry state.

“I am pleased with the passage of conservative bills during this legislative session but know there is more to be done,” Shine said. “I am thankful for the Governor signing HB 988 but this is just the beginning of creating meaningful property tax reform and will continue working towards further property tax initiatives when I am reelected.

He currently serves on the House Committee on Business & Industry that focuses on manufacturing, wages, andthe regulation of business in Texas and the House Committee on Ways & Means that focuses on property taxes and state revenue.

State Representative Hugh D. Shine was the first Republican in Bell County to be elected since 1876 to the Texas House of Representatives in 1986. Shine was elected in a special election and served two consecutive terms. He left the Legislature in 1991, to focus on his family, business and military career. He returned to the legislature, elected in 2016, 2018, 2020 and is seeking his sixth term in 2022. He is married to Debbie, and they have four children and seven grandchildren. They attend Temple Bible Church.

“I look forward to continuing to serve our community in the 88th Legislative Session that begins in January 2023,” Shine stated.