Stillhouse Hollow Marina closed permanently

By LYNETTE SOWELL

The Belton Journal

A mainstay of Stillhouse Hollow Lake for more than half a century has gone away.

Last Wednesday, officials with the Fort Worth District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, and Stillhouse Hollow Lake announced the full closure and removal of the Stillhouse Hollow Marina.

“After more than 50 years of operation, a series of unfortunate events have led to the docks and facilities being damaged beyond repair,” a press release stated.

Officials pointed to wind damages accompanying the Temple area tornado to the surrounding areas as well.

“In addition to the wind damage, a boat caught fire and drifted into the main dock area, adding even more destruction. These two devastating incidents combined have caused irreparable damage and have led to the decision by the marina owners to close and remove all facilities,” officials stated.

“The Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office would like to thank the Clapper family for their 30 years of providing a marina to our local community.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has full intentions of putting the marina lease out for bid once all the damaged facilities have been removed.

For more information on the leasing process, please contact Park Ranger Alex Klepac at the Stillhouse Hollow Lake Office, 254-939-2461.