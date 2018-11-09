Stoney Brook celebrates its 8th birthday party with food and live music

by Webmaster / 0 Comments / 64 View / November 9, 2018

By Kierra Pixler, Managing Editor

On Thursday, Oct. 25, the main hall of Stoney Brook nursing home was filled with residents and the sounds of cheerful music. Residents took part in the celebration of Stoney Brook’s eighth birthday with live entertainment, food and drinks. Stoney Brook recently won a Reader’s Choice award for best nursing home and for good reason.

Born in Bell County and having lived here for 88 years, Army veteran Arthur Wallace is all too familiar with Belton’s tight knit community. He has been at Stoney Brook for two years and commended their nursing home for always keeping him feeling comfortable and safe.

“Everyone here is just real nice to me,” Wallace said. “We have things going on all the time here and I enjoy it. Especially my aerobics class that I go to twice a week.”

Wallace has a real enthusiasm for dancing. In fact, he just quit dancing one year ago.

“I used to go dance at the Mayborn Center in Temple. I would get invited to a lot of parties and would dance all night. I wasn’t ready to give up, but my body and mind disagreed.” Wallace said with a chuckle.

Senior Marketing Director Kay Hirrill expressed her love for her job and the difference she strides to make in the senior living community.

“I desire to advocate and be the difference in the life of our senior community,” Hirrill said. “I truly feel blessed everyday to go my life’s work.”

Stoney Brook has a Dessert Extravaganza coming up on Nov. 8 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. They will be serving pies, cakes, cookies, s’mores and champagne punch. Please call 254-933-5800 for more information.

