Sweet Adelines to perform Nov. 19

Special to the Journal

It’s been nearly three years since the Wicked Covid Witch descended on Chisholm Trail Chorus, just as they were heading to a regional singing contest. But the group, which celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, were determined to continue. Learn how during their upcoming show: “It Takes Courage…And A Great Pair of Shoes” on Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Cultural Activities Center (CAC) 3011 North 3rd St., Temple.

A silent auction, benefitting the chorus, opens at 3 p.m. in the Saulsbury Gallery. The show begins at 4 p.m in the Mayborn Auditorium. Tickets are available through the CAC website, www.CACarts.org. Reserved seats are $20; $25 at the door. Guest performers are the Belton High School girl’s choral group, HARMONY.

This a cappella, 4-part harmony musical production tells the modern story of how courage, heart and brains (along with a pair of ruby slippers) can defeat the Wicked Covid Witch and bring live music back to our communities.

Chisholm Trail Chorus of Sweet Adelines International is a women’s a cappella chorus that presents jazz vocals, choreographed pop tunes and award-winning harmony to the community through weekly education classes and performances throughout Central Texas.

Carol Scherer, Director, is a 40-year founding member of the chorus. Assistant directors are Vicki Davis and Sheila Donahue. The group is comprised of singers who live across Central Texas — from Temple and Belton to Troy, Copperas Cove, Killeen, Harker Heights, Rogers, Little River and Georgetown. They rehearse every Thursday night at the CAC. Visitors welcome. More information is available at their website www.chisholmtrailchorus.org.

Courtesy Photo

The Chisholm Trail Chorus of the Sweet Adelines will take to the stage at Temple’s Cultural Arts Center on Sept. 19, with a performance of “It Takes Courage…And a Great Pair of Shoes.” The chorus is made up of women from the Central Texas area.