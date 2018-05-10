The taste of sweet success: Sugar Shack in Salado offers candy and more

by Kierra Pixler / 0 Comments / 28 View / May 10, 2018

Upon entering the Sugar Shack, located in historic Salado, you’re met with the sweet aroma of candy and splashes of bright colors. It’s sensory overload and in the best way. And that’s before you even take a bite. Guests will be wide-eyed over the sight of chocolates, novelty candy, and bulk candy that fill up bins, barrels and line the walls.

Having grown up in Salado, Andrea Johnson, owner of Sugar Shack, knew that she wanted to open a candy shop one day. After working in the banking industry for 15 years, she decided that it was time for a change.

“In the fall of 2012, I opened a small western boutique downtown,” Johnson said. “Within a few months of opening, I realized that we needed a much larger space and moved out of our small downtown building. However, we were still under a lease agreement. That’s when my dad came up with the brilliant idea to open a candy store. And just like that, I was in the candy business.”

Johnson and her store manager Allison Clennon have worked hard to expand their selection of candy throughout the years. They have added toys, gifts and a unique shaved ice bar in the back of the shop.

“Allison has been with me since the very beginning and she is just as passionate about sweets as I am,” Johnson said. “We both are constantly seeking new ideas for the candy store.”

Holidays are no exception when it comes to their creative displays of candy. From Valentine’s Day to Halloween, customers can have a custom candy basket made. They offer local delivery within 20 miles of the store and can also ship nationwide.

“We do custom ordered candy baskets for birthdays, anniversaries, Mother’s Day or a ‘just because,'” Clennon said. “You can give us a call, send an email or stop by to give us an idea of what you’d like and we’ll take care of the rest.”

For more information on Sugar Shack, please call 254-947-8840.

