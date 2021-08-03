CUT LINE: Perry’s Office Plus will be one of the participating businesses involved in the Back to School Raffle

Tax-Free weekend is coming up this Friday, Saturday, and Sunday for school supplies. The weekend is a big deal for parents and retailers in Texas. The Comptroller encourages all taxpayers to continue practicing social distancing and support Texas businesses while saving money on tax-free purchases of most clothing, footwear, school supplies and backpacks (sold for less than $100) during the annual Tax-Free weekend. Qualifying items can be purchased tax free from a Texas store or from an online or catalog seller doing business in Texas. In most cases, you do not need to give the seller an exemption certificate to buy qualifying items tax free.

This year’s sales tax holiday begins Friday, Aug. 6, and goes through midnight on Sunday, Aug. 8.

The sales tax exemption applies only to qualifying items you buy during the sales tax holiday. Items you buy before or after the sales tax holiday do not qualify for exemption, and there is no tax refund available.

Selected downtown merchants in Belton are hosting a Back to School raffle with a chance to win $50 Saturday. The raffle is sponsored by the Downtown Belton Business Alliance. These businesses added to the financial health of the community. Going to downtown Belton is trending. There are many things to see and part of that is the shops and eating establishments in the downtown area.

“The amount of residents who get out and shop this weekend is a big deal to us retailers. This weekend is a win-win for retailers and consumers. In addition to no sales tax many retailers are running sales,” said Jamie Davenport owner of iMERAKi on East Street.

“When we work together we can accomplish so many things. The stores downtown help make Belton thrive. By giving back to the community we help people want to come back here. Even if it doesn’t directly affect my ice cream business bringing residents downtown helps my fellow business owners. I want to be there and support my fellow local business owners. Being a business owner is an everyday thing. You want to welcome every customer and take care of them,” said Creekside Weigh Station owner Sendy Gonzales.

“Small businesses are the investors of a community. Profits should be invested in the communities where they were earned.” Harry Macey, Executive Vice President at Perry Office Plus.

List of Participating businesses: My Giving Tree Gift Shop, iMERAKi, Arusha Coffee Co., La Luncheonette, Exchange on Central, Picasa Designs, Creekside Weigh Station Yogurt, Perry Office Plus, Beltonian Theatre and Napolis Italian Bistro.