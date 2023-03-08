Temple Area Builders Association holds 47th Home and Garden Show

Temple Area Builders Association holds 47th Home and Garden ShowBy MIKE MYERSThe Belton Journal

The 47th Temple Area Builders Association (TABA) annual Home and Garden show was held from February 24-26, at the Bell County Expo Center in Belton. TABA has advocated for promoting and preserving a positive business environment in the home building industry from excessive regulation and fees.

The weekend-long event was held in two buildings, maximizing over 100,000 square feet of floor space, with more than 130 exhibitors. The TABA Home & Garden show is the association’s largest event for up-to-date home projects.

Deb Swift-Alejandro, co-chairman of the Home & Garden show, said this is a large scaled event that allows homeowners, industry professionals, and businesses to showcase products, services, and ideas related to home and garden improvements.

Attractions ranged from demonstrations of home renovation, landscaping designs, window cleaning, house painting, interior design, furniture selection, heating and cooling, home efficiency and energy saving products, health care, skin revitalization products, cooking and many more.

Swift said that going to the home and garden show makes sense, “especially now that people can’t afford to buy a new home. This is geared more toward home remodeling. You can walk around and see and touch things you like. We tried to make the aisles large enough so people feel comfortable to stop and ask our professionals about their products.”

Many of the attendees are people who return every year. They are people who want to start remodeling small and build up to larger remodel projects.

Burt Slocumb said he comes to the fair because he has a budget.

“Maybe I want to do something to my house this year, but then I see something that will help me conserve on energy. I’m going to spend time talking to that business, because in the end, it will save me money, and improve the value of my home,” he said.

Joshua Welch, president of TABA, said the number of title sponsors, banner sponsors, and other essential people really brought it to the fair this year.

“We sold out the entire floor for the show this year. It’s been a very positive show, and that is a credit to everyone who sponsored and contributed to the show— especially to the people who came to support the show,” Welch said.

The show brought back the popular Kids Zone, that featured different exhibitors offering engaging activities that challenge children and parents intellectually and creatively. The Bell County Master Gardeners presented free educational seminars on gardening, plant propagation, conservation and landscaping, rainwater conservation & harvesting, and drip irrigation for the home gardener. TABA paired up with SPJST to bring back the popular car show. Car enthusiasts always enjoy the muscle cars, vintage cars, antique cars, along with a walkthrough of the camper and trailer exhibits. Live music was provided by Jerry, Billy, and Brandi, in a band that doesn’t have a name. They entertained with Czech polkas & waltzes, and new and classic country music.

Many booths provided free samples, discounts for signing up for an in-home consultation, pens, candy, thermal cup holders, home improvement literature, conservation tips and techniques, and the list of give aways and resources were endless.

Jentry Davis, Executive Officer – Temple Area Builders Association, said that this year seems to be a comeback for the show after the COVID pandemic of 2020-2021.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

A Pool-Ology representative answers questions at the TABA Home & Garden Show.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

A woman spins the wheel for a chance to win a vacation resort package of her choice.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

Bell County Master Gardeners talk to attendees of the TABA Home & Garden Show.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

Heating and cooling experts talk to Home & Garden Show attendees about options for their home.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

Jerry, Billy, and Brandi play Czech Polkas and country music at the Home & Garden show.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

Moore heating and cooling take time for a photo at the Home & Garden Show.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

People enjoy the SPJST car show at the Bell County Expo Center.

BELTON JOURNAL/MIKE MYERS

TABA sold out the entire floor space for the 2023 Home & Garden Show.